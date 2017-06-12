Crucial not to overlook oral health in seniors: Rittenberg

Dad, who has had several small strokes, seems to need a lot of help with many things. I noticed he doesn’t brush his teeth much and they look neglected. Should I bother with this or let them be? Teeth care or not?Oral health is an important part of all our overall health needs and if not properly maintained, can end up causing a lot of pain and discomfort and affect our speaking ability, chewing, swallowing and digestion. These problems can arise from certain medical conditions or from age-related changes.Oral health can also impact your dad’s nutrition, interpersonal relationships and sense of self-esteem.A person with missing teeth, ill-fitting dentures, cavities or gum disease may not be able to eat the diet necessary for their well-being. They are usually unable to manage raw vegetables, salads and many fresh fruits. This may result in poor nutritional intake.Article Continued BelowMany older adults often take a variety of medications. It is not unusual that some of these may have negative effects on teeth and oral health. Medications that treat blood pressure, diabetes and depression as well as cholesterol can result in reduced saliva production and a dry mouth. This, too, can affect chewing, speaking and swallowing and increases the risk of cavities. A dental visit is important to evaluate the gums, teeth and soft tissues and to ensure that other health issues are detected. It is also helpful to make sure that the dentist can provide instruction on how to handle care at home. It is still critical to have a dental checkup at least once a year. Your dad has had strokes which can also affect his ability to manage his oral needs. Some individuals with strokes, dementia and other cognitive issues have difficulty with “how to use a brush.” This can be due to a condition called “apraxia,” whereby the brain cannot perform or co-ordinate the complex motor components to do the activity, even though the ability to move is present.