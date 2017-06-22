Cruise provides peep into Polynesian life

FRENCH POLYNESIA — The atoll emerges like a verdant ribbon from the South Pacific, palms and mangroves clinging to the coral-covered lip of an eroded volcano that some 800 people call home. The only landmark that stands above Fakarava’s trees and modest bungalows is a pyramidal stone lighthouse, where bonfires burned before the atoll had electricity. Bicycling along Fakarava’s narrow crescent road, there are times you can see either edge of it: dark crashing waves, then its tranquil turquoise lagoon.Located in the Tuamotu Archipelago, Fakarava is our first stop on a more than 1,400-kilometre voyage from Tahiti to the Marquesas Islands: the wild, remote fringe of French Polynesia — a semi-autonomous collection of 118 islands and atolls scattered across the South Pacific Ocean. Roughly 10,000 people inhabit six of the Marquesan archipelago’s 15 isles. Our ride, the 126-metre Aranui 5, is a working freighter that’s been fused to a cruise ship. Carrying up to 3,300 tonnes of cargo that can include anything from cars to livestock to 254 passengers, there’s nothing quite like it. “The Aranui is the umbilical cord between Tahiti and the Marquesas,” Faaora Faraire, our ship’s young captain, says.Article Continued BelowOn our fourth day at dawn, we catch our first glimpse of the isolated archipelago in the form of the island of Nuku Hiva’s peaks, towering some 1,200 metres above the sea as wisps of mist meander through its lush vales.A manta ray cruises alongside the ship as it goes to anchor in Nuku Hiva’s bay of Taipivai. Here, 175 years ago, 23-year-old Herman Melville had been “ministered to by dark-eyed nymphs” as the comfortable captive of a “tribe of cannibals.” Melville’s experiences among the “face-tattooed natives” would form the basis of the Moby Dick author’s first book, Typee.Children play on the Aranui 5’s lines as it sits moored by the village of Hakahau on the island of Ua Pou.The Aranui 5’s landing crafts spill us onto a beach of dark, volcanic sand. We’re ushered into 4-x-4s for a winding mountain drive through valleys overflowing with coconut palms and breadfruit trees. In the distance, waterfalls wave down precipitous cliffs.