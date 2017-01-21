Dating Diaries: Rose and Nathan

Rose is a 41-year-old analyst in the financial industry who lives in Corktown. “I’m tall and blond; I dress conservatively, but I have a couple of hidden tattoos,” she says. “I love travelling — Spain is my next destination — and exploring Toronto.” “I’m a huge music fan and am constantly listening to something,” she adds. “While I have lots of dating stories to tell friends over cocktails, I’ve also had my heart broken and have had some really bad experiences. Ultimately, I’m looking for a relationship, but I’m not currently on any dating sites.” A while ago, I matched with a crazy tall and decent-looking divorced guy on a dating app. While his profile was relatively sparse, Nathan mentioned a few mutual interests. I also liked that there were no bathroom selfies, pictures of his car or shots of him flexing at the gym.We had a nice chat about things we like to do, holiday plans, the usual things. He asked what I had on the go for the week. I liked that he asked me specific questions. When I asked him what he was looking for, he said that he’d been single for a while and that he thought it was time for him to “get back out there.” He said that he was looking for someone who wants to enjoy life and “have fun.” Usually “have fun” actually means “keep it casual,” but Nathan added that he wasn’t interested in hook ups and wanted to build something with someone. It all seemed very promising. Article Continued BelowWithin a couple of days of connecting online, we decided to meet for a coffee, even though he was about to leave for a work trip. It was all a little bit faster than I was used to, but I had nothing to lose.Nathan was more handsome in person than in his photos. I’m tall and I still had to look way up at him. He steered me into the coffee shop and offered to get me something. I liked his physical presence and closeness, his ease and his confidence. When a few early things click, I can’t help but turn to optimism and think that maybe this one will work out.Over the next hour we had a rather lovely conversation. He did as much if not more talking than I did, which I liked. As he talked about work and interests, my internal mental checklist was hard at work, ticking boxes. Enjoys his job? Check. Good relationships with his exes? Check. Sees his mom? Check.