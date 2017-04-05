Daughters cut contact with father after parents separate: Ellie

I’m male, 53, separated legally for a year after a 22-year marriage.I have three daughters, two at university and one nine-year-old.How to move forward with these issues?1) My adult daughters have cut off all communications with me for the past four years.I believe it comes from being brainwashed by my ex. It hurts me badly, knowing how much I put into raising them and the sacrifices that I made.Article Continued Below2) I get to see my youngest daughter four days a month, by verbal agreement (I’m not happy with this).She expresses a lot of love toward me, but is also unhappy with the separation arrangement.I’m afraid I’ll lose her once she becomes a teenager, due again to my ex.