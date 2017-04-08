Deposit should not break the bank: Ask Joe

I’m buying my first home. Is there a standard amount that I should offer as a deposit?Congratulations on purchasing your first home!The short answer to your question is no, there is no standard amount for a deposit. This is something that can be negotiated between you and the seller.When placing an offer on a home, the deposit provides reassurance to the seller that you are acting in good faith and demonstrates that you not only have the means to buy it, but that you are comfortable taking on some level of risk until the deal closes. For example, in the event that your agreement falls through due to unfulfilled conditions related to financing or a satisfactory home inspection, written consent from both the buyer and seller is required for you to get your deposit back.When you make an offer to the seller, the deposit could be due once the offer is made, once the offer is accepted, or at another agreed time.Article Continued BelowIn today’s hot housing market, sellers often have many offers to choose from and they may be tempted to accept an offer with a larger deposit. However, it’s important to make sure you don’t break the bank. Talk with your real estate representative to make sure you’re committing to a suitable deposit amount that you are comfortable providing in a potentially short time frame. It’s also important to remember that if things don’t go as planned, the deposit could be tied up for a long time.If the seller accepts your offer, it becomes an Agreement of Purchase and Sale, which is a binding contract. Your offer will outline where your deposit will be held, usually until the closing date.In most cases, a deposit will be handled by the seller’s brokerage, which will place it in a trust account until it becomes payable. It is up to the brokerage to disclose how much interest will be paid on the deposit, if any, and under what conditions.