Design trends for 2017

Tracking décor trends requires a nose trained for sniffing out new design. And that involves much more than identifying the colours, patterns and finishes now finding favour with design cognoscenti, says Lynda Reeves, founder of House and Home (houseandhome.com) magazine. “Trends are always a reflection of bigger things, of how you are using your home, what your habits are,” says Reeves. She was speaking just ahead of the recent House and Home Trends breakfast, an annual event at which senior editors offer a sneak peek at the design directions for the coming year.While a range of influences are at play, demographics and social shifts are key drivers, says Reeves. In 2017, globalization will continue to exert influence through a trend her team has dubbed nomadic modern — a quirky mix of graphic wallpaper, “tribal” carpets, shots of bold colour and “off-kilter” placement of art. It’s a look Reeves predicts will resonate with Canadian readers. “Our (Canadian) society is so multicultural, so of course it influences how we decorate our homes, our sense of colour, and what we eat. We’re already comfortable with that,” she says. Stronger colours will come into play, says Reeves, who concedes that bringing colour into the home can be “a challenge.”Article Continued Below“We lived with neutrals for so long and they are so easy. I used them forever, too, but I have finally accepted (colour),” she adds. Next year, Reeves expects to see the rise of French blue, which the magazine describes as the love child of lavender and Mediterranean blue. Overall, she says, colours will be “moody, soulful, with lots of pigment, but will have a dustiness to them.”Sparkly and shiny surfaces that harken back to the ’80s will also emerge; but not the brassy, brazen metallics and glasses of that decade. Pointing to a side table by Patricia Urquiola, available at Avenue Road (avenue-road.com), Reeves describes the new iridescence as “light, pretty, rainbow-like, not that oil-slick metallic we saw before.”