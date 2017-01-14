Designer and stylist tickled pink with kitchen renovation

Tiffany Pratt’s small kitchen is pink, pretty and well-planned.With her signature tangerine tresses, wildly sparkling fingernails and flowing dresses in riotous florals, the designer and stylist is clearly not afraid of colour. So it’s not a surprise that pink is a major element in the kitchen makeover she undertook in her 1920s-style home in the Beaches. Interestingly though, the pale, pretty shade she picked (Behr Marquee’s Duchess Dawn) did not kickstart the design.“It was the very last thing I chose,” says Pratt. “What we were going to do with the walls was up for grabs right until the last moment.” The starting point for the reno, which was done in collaboration with Home Depot, began with considering how the space would be used, an especially important exercise in a small-footprint kitchen.Article Continued Below“Small kitchens need to function. So the dishwasher and the oven door have to be able to open without interfering with one another,” explains Pratt, who suggests starting any kitchen design with a thorough walkthrough of the room with those details in mind. “I am a touch, taste, feel, type of designer. At the start of a project, I am in there pretending I am opening doors and seeing how it all works,” she says.Pratt’s biggest complaints about her own kitchen (seven feet wide by 14 feet long) were a lack of storage and countertop space. To carve out extra inches, she decreased the size of the sink, and ran Shaker-style cabinets by Thomasville to the full height of the room.

