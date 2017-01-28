Devious tenants must be stopped from gaming system

Anyone interested in becoming a landlord in Ontario could learn some lessons from a recent court case which demonstrates how an unscrupulous tenant was able to live rent-free for 18 months.Rogers Afam Nwabue was the tenant of an apartment on Howell Square, in Scarborough. On April 1, 2015, he stopped paying rent. After the landlord launched eviction proceedings at the Landlord and Tenant Board, the tenant consented to an order for eviction as of July 31, 2015. In exchange, the landlord agreed to waive rent arrears to June 30.Instead of moving out as he agreed to do, the tenant applied to the board for a review of the eviction order he had already agreed to. On July 29, 2015, the board refused the request for a review.In a textbook example of how to delay eviction, the tenant then appealed both orders of the Landlord and Tenant Board to a three-judge panel of the Divisional Court.The tenant filed the required appeal papers in September 2015, but made no effort to set a hearing date. The landlord’s lawyer sent the tenant letters in February, March and June 2016, but the tenant did not reply.Article Continued BelowFinally, in November last year, the landlord filed a request with the court to quash the appeal as “frivolous, vexatious and an abuse of process . . . manifestly devoid of merit and . . . designed for an improper purpose — to remain in the premises without paying.”The tenant was notified of the November 22 hearing date but did not appear. Incredibly, on that date, the judge refused to quash the appeal but instead set a new hearing date for December 6.A few days before the new date, the tenant faxed the court to say that the date was inconvenient and conflicted with his exams outside of Toronto.