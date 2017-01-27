Dinosaur hunting in Tumbler Ridge

DISTRICT OF TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C.—It’s dusk, which in northern B.C. during the summertime means close to 10 p.m. We’re hiking along a narrow path in the darkened woods, finding our way with headlamps. As we approach the Wolverine River, our guide stops to examine a tree stump where an animal — a rather large animal — has been rooting around in the dirt.“There’s definitely been a bear here in the last 24 hours,” says Anthony Moreau-Coulson, a paramedic who volunteers at the Tumbler Ridge Dinosaur Discovery Gallery. He says this matter-of-factly, without a trace of fear.Indeed, none of the locals seem to concern themselves with bears; they shrug their shoulders and explain that in these parts, the bears are much more afraid of us than we are of them. Except for, perhaps, myself.So why exactly are we trudging around in the woods late at night? We’re dinosaur hunting. Well, track hunting, to be more precise, on a dinosaur footprint tour run by the Dinosaur Discovery Gallery.Alberta gets all the attention for dinosaurs, but there were dinosaurs in B.C., too. The province was first to discover a tyrannosaur trackway (where there’s a ‘track’ of multiple dinosaur footprints, preserved as fossils). Only three known tyrannosaur trackways have been discovered in the world — and all three are in the Peace Region of B.C. It’s also home to the only known brontosaur trackway in Canada.Article Continued BelowKids discover dinosaur footprints by lamplight at the Wolverine Creek site. It's difficult to see fossils during the day, when the sun in shining directly on them. But with low-angled lantern light, shapes start to emerge from the rocks. (Simon Ratcliffe) We make our way onto a shelf of rock beside a rushing river, lit by the moon. It’s difficult to see fossils during the day, when the sun in shining directly on them. But with low-angled lantern light, shapes start to emerge from the rocks.And here, on this slab of rock, there are more than 80 fossils. As Moreau-Coulson positions his lantern at a strategic angle, it’s easy to make out the footprint of an animal that is a heck of a lot bigger than a bear. This is a theropod footprint, he explains, from 94 million years ago.Northeastern B.C. is a hot spot for dinosaur activity, but it’s only recently gained the attention of the scientific community, after dinosaur footprints were discovered in 2000 by two local boys. Now the region is also starting to get the attention of tourists.