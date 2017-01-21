Disability could require corporation to repair water softener: Condo Law

Our building has a water softener that has worked for about two of the five weeks we have lived in our unit. My husband is on dialysis and his skin is extremely sensitive to hard water. Who is responsible for fixing the water softener?It would appear that a water softener servicing the entire building is part of the common elements, and that makes its maintenance and repair the obligation of the condominium corporation.If so, and if your husband has a disability requiring dialysis, Ontario’s Human Rights Code says the corporation must accommodate his disability, further emphasizing its obligation to maintain or repair the water softener.The estate of a deceased condo owner failed to pay the unit’s common expense contributions. The condominium corporation registered a lien against the unit and proceeded to sell it under power of sale. One of the board members’ friends put in a low bid, which the board member and one other — constituting a majority of the three-person board — approved. Other potential buyers were not informed of the request for bids. Am I correct that this process was improper?Yes. The deceased unit owner’s estate was entitled to the balance of the sale price after the payment of the amount secured by the corporation’s lien. The directors were obligated to take reasonable steps to obtain the full value for the unit.Article Continued BelowThe directors deprived the estate of the increased value that may have been received if there had been the opportunity for competitive bids.We required a new hot-water heater and furnace in our unit. The code has been changed and the furnace must now be vented through the side of our unit instead of the roof. The directors on the board say we would be making an alteration to the common elements and — in accordance with the Condominium Act — the consent of the board is required. As well, we must have an agreement with the corporation to be registered against the title to our unit, at our expense. Is the board correct?An alteration by you to the common elements to accommodate the new vent would normally require the board’s consent and the registration of your agreement with the board in accordance with the Condominium Act.