Dizzy Lizard yoga pose is fun and challenging: The Moves

Moving your yoga practice outdoors to connect with nature can be tricky in the middle of winter. Lucky for us, we were able to test out a fun and challenging pose called the Dizzy Lizard in the TELUS Rain Forest at the Ontario Science Centre. 1. Set yourself up on your hands and knees in a tabletop position.2. Step your right foot forward to the outer edge of the right hand and place the heel directly below your kneecap.3. Reach the left foot back, straighten the knee, and bring the ball of the foot to the ground. 4. Bend your elbows and lower your shoulders until you can bring your right hand behind the right ankle to rest on the pinky toe-side of that foot.Article Continued Below5. Clasp the front ankle with your right hand.6. If balance and flexibility permit it, clasp the front ankle with your left hand. Feel free to rest the left elbow on the ground like a kickstand if you need extra support.7. Keep the line between the crown of your head and the left heel long and strong as you hug the right knee into your right shoulder.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx