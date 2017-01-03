Doctors Notes: How to help your child stay dry at night

If your child wets the bed, chances are you’ve been told he or she will grow out of it. And it’s true — while bedwetting affects close to 20 per cent of 5-year-olds, the proportion goes down to 10 per cent for 10-year-olds and just 2 per cent for 15-year-olds. However, the psychological and social toll of bedwetting can be significant, both for young children as well as for their sleep-deprived parents. Imagine the anxiety that a sleepover invitation, a desire to go to overnight camp or a classmate’s taunting might provoke in a child who wets the bed. In fact, a recent study of primary school children found that bedwetting ranked as the third most distressing critical life event, just behind divorce and parental fighting. For parents, unending laundry, persistent nightly waking and frustration can be hard to manage, leaving many asking, “will it ever end?”While most cases of bedwetting are simply a matter of the brain needing to develop more control over the bladder, other issues can sometimes be at play. Some children are found to have lower “functional” bladder capacities, and just can’t hold enough before urine release is necessary. As an assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Toronto and a staff medical urologist at The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), I see cases where years of frustration could have been avoided with early intervention. For example, it’s not uncommon for me to see an 11-year-old girl who is in diapers or training underpants after years of bedwetting. The family is desperate, has tried everything and is seeking a magic solution when I see them. Often when they are first assessed, I will find that constipation or another associated cause had been behind the bedwetting all along. The best timing for intervention will vary. I recommend parents actively try to help their child stay dry during the night, starting as early as 2 years old, if the child is ready — or later, depending on the child’s desire to be involved in the process. If your child’s diapers are dry several nights per week or if he or she asks to wear underwear instead of diapers, that’s a sign that it’s time to start trying. Here are some tips:Article Continued BelowNo shame, no humiliationIt’s important not to shame or humiliate your child for wetting the bed, especially considering that the worst consequence of bedwetting is the psychosocial cost to your child. Bedwetting is an involuntary process and won’t be “corrected” by punishment or humiliation. On the flip side, parents should consider rewarding children for a dry night carefully. Positive reinforcement is helpful, but rewarding dry nights with stars or stickers can be a Catch-22 when the child fails, leading to frustration. How can you argue that there’s no blame in wetting the bed if you’re going to praise them for not doing it? Instead, reassure your child that this is a process during which accidents are OK. Train the brain during the day

