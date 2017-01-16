Doctors Notes: Why e-cigarettes are better than smoking but worse than nothing

As a tobacco control scientist, I see one advantage of electronic cigarettes: they’re much less hazardous than smoking. But they’re not harmless, so I would strongly discourage non-smokers from taking up the habit.Smoking is still a major problem. One in six Canadians still smokes cigarettes, and every day more than 100 Canadians die because they used tobacco — half a century after its deadliness became well known. Yes, we have decreased tobacco use substantially, but the rate of decline has slowed considerably in recent years. That’s why health researchers have been interested in the new phenomenon of e-cigarettes, in which users inhale aerosol instead of smoking. There is much scholarly debate about their potential benefits and harms, and widespread agreement that their known harms are less —or even far less — than cigarettes. Still, there are many reasons why non-smokers shouldn’t use them: Article Continued Below Nicotine, which is found in most e-cigarettes, is highly addictive, affects brain development, hampers fetal development and is a potential cancer causer. Nicotine e-cigarettes should certainly not be used by anyone under age 25 (the vast majority of smokers start by that age). E-cigarette aerosol has been found to contain carbonyls, VOCs, TSNAs, metals, impurities, and particulate matter. Many flavours are potentially cancer causing.

