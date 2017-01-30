“Loneliness … is the most terrible poverty.”—Mother TeresaYour mood is like the music of a symphony that sounds right when all of its many instruments are tuned correctly and playing at just the right volume. One bad player can cause problems, to be sure, but the music suffers most if it is the conductor who leads the players off course. While we’ve long known that loneliness and social isolation can lead to lasting changes in your brain that trigger depression and social anxiety, we haven’t known how. Like a musical symphony, it appears the key lies with the conductor.In the brain, that conductor would be a small group of brain cells that produce the feel-good chemical serotonin. In our lab, we’ve found that loneliness weakens these “maestros of mood,” at least in mice (human studies will follow). Article Continued BelowLet’s say the audience is being disruptive and symphony players are stressed. Normally, the conductor will work harder to bring everything back together. In the brain, the cells that make serotonin would play that same role. But loneliness hurts their ability to perform. And because serotonin has widespread actions in the brain and such a profound effect on our feelings, its loss throws everything off. For some people, the music starts sounding uninspiring and dull; for others, it becomes strange and scary. In other words, when serotonin cells are not giving the right signals to the rest of the brain, our mood suffers. Situations that could be seen as interesting or challenging become stressful and upsetting. Scientists have known for a long time that the cells that make and release serotonin are important in anxiety and depression, and the most common antidepressant drugs, SSRIs like fluoxetine (Prozac) and citalopram (Celexa), work by increasing levels of serotonin in the brain. But until now, we have not known exactly how social isolation could stop the serotonin cells from doing their job.