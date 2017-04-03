As an endocrinologist, I help people with a range of illnesses related to their diabetes. I see how diabetes that is left untreated or poorly managed can wreak havoc on parts of the body like the nervous system, liver, heart, or kidneys. More than 3 million Canadians live with diabetes; according to Diabetes Canada, that number is expected to reach 5 million by 2025.The disease is at the root of a huge number of devastating complications — which are expected to rise along with the increase in people affected.Diabetes is a leading cause of cardiovascular disease, blindness, kidney failure and lower limb amputation. For example, 80 per cent of new cases of dialysis or kidney transplantation are related to diabetes. And so far, no drugs can block this kind of end-stage renal disease. In my lab, which is part of U of T’s Banting and Best Diabetes Centre, we are looking for ways to reduce or prevent diabetes-related kidney problems. In particular, my team and I have found two proteins that seem to play important roles in the development of complications. We want to learn more about how these proteins work, and how we might control their function to prevent problems in the first place.Article Continued BelowBut we’re not the only ones doing this type of work. Scientists around the world are taking their research in exciting new directions to prevent diabetes complications. Last month, researchers from the University of Toronto and Paris Descartes University gathered in Toronto to share information about some of the newest developments that could one day help people ward off these dangerous complications.Here are a couple of interesting areas of research: