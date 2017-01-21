Dogs guard things they value, including people

I have a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling retriever cross that is growling at family members when they come into a room and he is with me. Generally, he likes people and will happily go to them otherwise. We have tried various training suggestions such as rolling him onto his back and holding his muzzle shut. Nothing seems to work. How do I stop this off putting behaviour?The most common reason for this type of problem is called resource guarding. Most people are familiar with dogs that growl or bite when their bones, food or toys are approached. Dogs can guard anything they value including people.Resource guarding is beneficial in the wild. Animals that can hang onto resources without excessive fighting have the things necessary for survival.This behaviour, while undesirable, can become the focus of some training strategies. People try to suppress the reaction instead of addressing the root of the problem. Instead, deal with the emotions. By doing so, the dog stops having any reason to react.Many families benefit by looking at a human analogy. Humans resource guard. Imagine seeing someone reaching into your purse or wallet. Shouting, “Mine!” is the equivalent to growling. Most would feel that this would be an appropriate reaction to the situation.Article Continued BelowSomeone who has experienced theft in the past may be more sensitive and wary. They react earlier and with greater intensity. Reacting to someone reaching into a purse by speaking up might be acceptable. Punching people for simply walking by is not. However, we can likely empathize that the excessive reaction is a reflection of their past experience.Training techniques that try to suppress the reaction are high risk. Some dogs may passively give up because the threat of a correction is more concerning than the loss of something valuable. Many others escalate. Corrections confirm that the worry was warranted, making matters worse. Focus instead on teaching the dog that there is no threat. Take matters one step further and teach dogs that good things happen when someone enters the room and approaches. Change the dog’s emotional take on the situation. This is generally done by offering the dog high value food each time someone walks into the room. While simple, details do matter. It’s important to work in small measured stages and to do so with professional coaching.