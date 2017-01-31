Dont worry, you can still get an IUD in Canada if you have insurance

In the lead-up to the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, American women warned each other their access to birth control under Obamacare was at risk.On social media, many women advised getting an IUD. The intrauterine device is a small, T-shaped piece of plastic or copper inserted through the cervix into the uterus by a doctor and provides highly reliable birth control for years at a time.Under Obamacare, women could obtain one without paying out of pocket, along with other forms of FDA-approved birth control. If Congress repeals the Affordable Care Act — something Trump has already begun to set in motion — an IUD could cost American women as much as $1,000, according to Planned Parenthood. Without what’s known as the “birth control mandate,” many women may suddenly find it difficult and expensive to access birth control pills each month.It seems some of those women turned to the IUD. According to data from 2,500 doctor’s offices across the U.S. compiled by AthenaHealth and published by Vox, clinics in both Democrat and Republican counties saw a 19-per-cent spike in IUD procedures from October to December last year. The data suggest no such increase was observed in 2015. Experts say something similar happens in Canada among women about to lose their health insurance or benefits. Article Continued BelowThe pill and the IUD are covered by some benefits plans — Sun Life, Great-West Life and Morneau Shepell may cover IUDs, depending on the specific financial arrangement with employers — and when women switch jobs or age out of their parents’ coverage they often turn to IUDs, experts say.“Definitely, definitely, we see that,” said Dr. Erika Feuerstein, clinic physician and education director at the Bay Centre for Birth Control at Women’s College Hospital. “When insurance is about to expire, women ask for an IUD because it was covered under their plan.” Because Canada lacks a national pharmacare system, about one quarter to one third of women — young, precariously employed or new to Canada — do not have access to free birth control because they neither have workplace benefits nor qualify for a drug plan through social assistance, said Sandeep Prasad, executive director of Action Canada for Sexual Health and Rights, formerly the national Planned Parenthood agency.