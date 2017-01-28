Dumbledore the rooster fears being without best friend Gandalf: Pet Psyche

Most adoring pet owners would do anything for their cherished companions, but could they speak for their furry or feathered or finned friends and tell us what they are thinking? To find out, we’re putting pet owners to the test with the personality questionnaire made famous by French novelist Marcel Proust.Meet Brenda Bronfman and Dumbledore.As one of the newest residents of Wishing Well Sanctuary, Dumbledore could not be happier celebrating his first Chinese New Year and ushering in a yearlong salute to his own kind. The 5-month-old Easter egger already takes his Year of the Rooster responsibilities seriously — from being the first to greet visitors arriving at the sanctuary, to supervising Bronfman and crew during meal prep for the more than 70 animals who call the 20-hectare farm home.Originally thought to be an egg-laying hen named Peaches, Dumbledore arrived at the sanctuary along with his bestie, a rooster named Gandalf, shortly after it was discovered that she was a he. The pair have been inseparable ever since and are now affectionately referred to as the “Wizards of Wishing Well,” Bronfman says.One barnyard myth Dumbledore is happy to dispel for anyone within hearing range is his propensity to crow regardless of the time of day. “It’s a misnomer — a total fallacy that they crow only in the morning,” Bronfman says, assuring us that the charming cock-a-doodle-doo-ing for which roosters are famous “goes on all day long.”Article Continued BelowMealworms (alive or dried) top Dumbledore’s list of favourite eats, followed closely by corn on the cob and watermelon. Bronfman also plans on whipping up some pasta and blueberries for her dynamic duo — al dente rotini apparently being a favourite among roosters for its exceptional “fling-ability.”What is Dumbledore’s current state of mind?He is joyful and very Zen, as he is able to stay in the moment.