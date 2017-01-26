East vs. West: mom compares diverse parenting styles

Why do Asian kids seem more likely to excel in math? How does a Western upbringing compare to an Eastern one?Maya Thiagarajan explores some touchy territory in her new book Beyond the Tiger Mom: East-West Parenting for the Global Age.Thiagarajan says she was nervous about making generalizations when she set out to record and share the contrasting parenting approaches she witnessed raising her kids both in the U.S. and in Singapore — and teaching in both places, too.“I certainly think there’s a huge range of approaches, both within the U.S. and within Asia,” says Thiagarajan, whose family moved to Singapore from Manhattan in 2010, when her eldest child was 5. “It’s not about setting up Asia vs. America and saying one is better.”But parenting is quite often a cultural act, she says. “We are immersed in our own cultures, so we do often unquestioningly kind of adopt those cultural practices.”Article Continued BelowShe says she hopes her book will highlight that there’s no universal way of parenting, and show how we might “blend the best of all ways as we raise global children.” I chatted with Thiagarajan recently. Here is some of what she had to say.Although you grew up in India, you went to university and started your family in America. In the book, you say you were fully bought into a western way of raising your kids, gobbling up books by western experts. How would you describe your parenting approach and philosophy then?