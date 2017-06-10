Educate yourself about a real estate experts claims: Ask Joe

What’s the meaning of extra specializations and letters after a sales rep’s name? Are they important? What should I look out for?With summer just around the corner, the temperature is on the rise. Also on the rise? Houses for sale. The buying season is upon us.You’re also likely to see a lot of ads from brokers and salespeople in newspapers, on billboards, online and elsewhere.Often, those ads describe the individual with letters or designations that refer to things such as a specializing in relocation, in condominiums, in buyer representation or other type of specialization. As you try to find the best real estate professional for your needs, understanding their education, skills and experience is essential.Article Continued BelowIf you see things like “relocation specialist,” or “condo specialist,” what benefit do you gain from that? It’s important for you to educate yourself and understand if your real estate representative has any additional knowledge, education or experience to justify such a title.If they claim to specialize in condos, how many condos do they buy or sell in a given month or year? Alternatively, if they specialize in relocation, what type of relocation expertise does the individual have over the typical salesperson? These are the kinds of questions you should be asking.Aside from the specialties that an individual might have, all real estate professionals must complete a thorough education program before they can begin trading in real estate. The program covers technical knowledge about trading in real estate, the process of a real estate transaction, the forms involved and how to evaluate market conditions.