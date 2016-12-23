Emus aftertaste still lingers after all these years

This is part of a Star series reflecting on holiday celebrations.When I think of Christmases past, I remember the taste of Emu. Not the bird, but the syrupy Australian fortified wine. And like the wine, the memory it conjures up is bittersweet, and followed by regrets I’ve only recently come to terms with.I don’t remember why it had to be Emu, but at some point during Christmas dinner my grandfather, Roy Shortt, would stop the jet-like hum of slightly drunken conversation filling the kitchen and living rooms of my aunt’s house to pour everyone in my extended family a shot. And we’d raise our glasses and toast his father, my great grandfather Anson. As I recall, my grandfather was in his 80s when he started doing this. At the time I thought he wanted to set up a tradition and have us remember him the same way. I found it endearing. It wasn’t until years after his death that I started to believe he was trying to make amends.Article Continued BelowNo one knew my grandfather was sick until he went into the hospital for the last time. He was in good shape as he neared his 87th birthday. A slim man with perfect posture, he was still gardening on my family’s farm land in Prince Edward County and mowing the lawn with an old push mower. We didn’t see it coming.But in hindsight there were clues. For me, it was when months earlier he had handed me an envelope containing two pieces of paper — one typed and one hand-written — about my great grandfather, who’d died long ago. My grandfather asked me to read what was inside and see if I could make a story out of it. I was a journalism student in my early 20s about to head off to Ireland for a summer of travelling and waitressing and I tucked it in my suitcase. I read it in a cafe in Cork. I used to remember two things from it, now I only remember one: “He was a Grit, is a Grit, is a Grit,” and I recall thinking the Liberal leaning of a man long gone wouldn’t make a story anyone would run. And I forgot about it. It would be too late once I realized that what he really wanted was for me to write an “in memoriam.” Like with the Emu, he’d wanted to pay tribute to his father and make amends — for reasons he never shared — in the time he had left.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx