Escalation clause ignites privacy, ethics code concerns: Property Law

The Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA), which represents 70,000 real estate agents and brokers, has become involved in a public spat over the use of the controversial “escalation clause” in purchase agreements. The dispute began after the real estate regulator — the Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO) — sent a province-wide newsletter to agents to provide “clarity” about the use of escalation clauses.An escalation clause is designed to defeat competing offers by automatically increasing a buyer’s price by a pre-set amount over the highest offer. Here’s how it works: Two buyers are bidding on a house. One buyer offers $600,000 and a second one offers $550,000 with a $2,000 escalation clause. The second buyer is then told she won the bidding at $602,000. She is not specifically told the other bid was $600,000 but the escalation clause makes this evident, enabling a violation of the privacy rule. The RECO newsletter notes that the use of an escalation clause could violate the industry Code of Ethics prohibiting agents from disclosing details of competing offers. Yet, in the newsletter, RECO gives detailed advice on how to handle offers with escalation clauses without specifically revealing the top offer.Article Continued BelowIn an open letter to RECO last month, Ettore Cardarelli, president of OREA, urged the regulator to immediately set the record straight that escalation clauses are not allowed in Ontario because they violate the industry code of ethics.Blogs, LinkedIn and Facebook discussions lit up with similar criticisms. In a worst case scenario, Pasalis says, when the seller’s agent is less than honest, “escalation clauses act like a blank cheque,” and that this can be “at the expense of all home buyers.”