Exploring Montreal, one caf at a time

MONTREAL—“I’m going to make a very grand statement, but I’m going to stand by it,” says Thom Seivewright, an independent Montreal guide. “You have never seen a café this beautiful and you never will again.”See, in the 1960s, when Toronto started to overtake Montreal as the country’s financial capital, the Royal Bank of Canada moved its headquarters from its location in Old Montreal to Place Ville-Marie. The limestone and granite building — built in the 1920s — was no longer considered fashionable; the new headquarters would be moved to a gleaming glass-and-steel skyscraper.While RBC left a branch open in the lobby of its historic headquarters, it abandoned the building completely in 2010. Now the lobby — with 15-metre-high vaulted ceilings, crystal chandeliers, brass light fixtures and marble counters and floors — has been transformed into the Crew Collective & CaféCrew Collective & Café, perhaps the most extravagant café and co-working space on the planet.The café, which opened in 2016, has kept much of the original decor intact. Instead of lining up to cash a cheque (remember when we used to do that?), you line up to order your cortado at the historic teller stands. (The former bank vault, it’s worth noting, was recently converted into a nightclub, the aptly named La Voûte.)Staring up at the painted-plaster cathedral ceiling, I have to agree with Seivewright as I sip a perfect cortado: I’ve never seen a café this beautiful. What was once Canada’s financial epicentre is now a grand street of historic buildings in Old Montreal — and it’s accessible to anyone who likes third-wave coffee.Article Continued BelowI’m on a coffee tour with Seivewright, who is half-French and half-English, and likes to say his blood type is ‘maple syrup.’ For him, Montreal’s neighbourhoods are anchored by their cafés — and they’re a great way for visitors to get a taste (or a sip) of Montreal off the well-beaten tourist path.Like trendy Plateau Mont-Royal. “This is the neighbourhood in Canada with the highest concentration of artists,” Seivewright says. “It’s also statistically the youngest neighbourhood in the country; the average age here is around 30.” For visitors, it’s worth a visit for its restaurants, shops and cafés. “This is a neighbourhood that is not off the tourist path, but definitely isn’t the main tourist path.”