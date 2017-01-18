Exploring Nevadas trilogy of free-range art offerings

NEVADA—There’s art, freaky and free, strewn across the Nevada desert. Looping back to Vegas after a spin down the Extraterrestrial Highway, I made time for three down-to-earth, “free-range-art” moments.Two men’s treasureSupposedly you can see the International Car Forest of the Last Church from the highway in Goldfield, but as you drive through the south end of the no-longer-booming mining town — where furniture, appliances and vehicles adorn yards — it’s tough to know if life is imitating art or if art is mimicking life.Veer off-road and drive toward the big blue upside down bus. There’s a small sign that declares this place “the world’s largest national junk car forest” and cryptically adds: “ARTIST’s PLAY GROUND & ATV Park, with Ultra light runways.” Ponder the meaning of that while wandering among 40-odd grafittied and painted junk cars mostly planted nose first in the desert. That’s all the information you’ll get because creator Michael “Mark” Rippie was last seen in federal prison on firearm charges, and artist Chad Sorg moved away.Article Continued BelowIf you are lucky, like I was, it will be a slightly unnerving, solitary experience with only Joshua trees, lizards and braying donkeys for company in a cellular dead zone surrounded by rusted cars and random busted appliances that may be cheekily abandoned or may also be art in this car forest.Linger and a cheerful tourist will surely appear enthusing about how nice it is to see “offbeat stuff like this” instead of “just going to attractions where you have to pay.” Ghostly setting