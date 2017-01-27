Fat biking lets riders tame winter by mountain biking through snow

FERNIE, B.C.-I crash face first into the snow for the countless time, mutter an expletive under my breath and let my body sink deeper into the snow.“The path gets easier just up ahead,” says guide Rick Wiess.I’m fat biking, which is a sport that essentially involves mountain biking through the snow. It’s growing in popularity amongst outdoor fanatics and mountain biking die-hards, despite having initially been dismissed as ridiculous just a decade ago. Wiess describes it as “slow and social,” but I can barely catch my breath, let alone hold a conversation.I’m trying it in Fernie, where every resident in the 4,800-person town seems eager for a new excuse to stay outdoors. In this ski-crazed community, fatbikes allow residents and visitors to frolic in the mountains even when powder fails to materialize.“A poor ski day is a great fat bike day,” says Wiess, noting that hard-packed snow isn’t ideal for skiing, but it’s perfect for fatbiking, which requires a well-groomed trail void of deep human footprints for best cycling conditions.Article Continued BelowThe initial interpretations of fat bikes emerged in Alaska in the 1980s, around the same time similar bikes made for riding through sand popped up in the southwestern United States, says Peter deMos, owner of Liv Outside, an outdoor gear and adventure business based in Bracebridge, Ont.Modern-day fat bikes, the first versions of which came on the market in 2005, look similar to mountain bikes, except the tires are double the size — around 10 to 13 centimetres — giving riders a better chance of making it through the snow and challenging terrain, he says.Back in 2005, they weren’t embraced with open arms.