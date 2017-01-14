Feminist protest sends Trump the evil eye

When silkscreen print designer Amie Cunningham joins the Women’s March on Washington in D.C. later this month, she’ll be showing, not burning, her bra to make a political statement.Cunningham, who spent much of her childhood in Hamilton, Ont., is distinguishing herself in the trend of silkscreen printing with Thief & Bandit, her line of women’s and children’s apparel that is not only pretty and feminine, but also pretty feminist.For Cunningham, being a feminist is all about remaining an independent female designer, subscribing to slow fashion, and sometimes making a political statement, which she’s doing with her “eye see you” bra, designed to be worn at the Women’s March on Washington.New York-based indie designer/activist Gretchen Jones (no relation to the writer), who was the winner of the 8th season of the TV show Project Runway, enlisted Cunningham to design one of two bras she’s selling as part of her capsule collection to be worn at the march, and to raise money for the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood Action Fund and the Women’s March on Washington.The bra is part of a uniform Jones came up with for the Jan. 21 march, which is intended to send a message to the world and to the new U.S. president Donald Trump on his first day in office that women’s rights are human rights.Article Continued BelowSo far, about 50 people are set to march in black and white while wearing one of the bras worn over a turtleneck. “This is so close to my heart,” said Cunningham, a 37-year-old mother of three young boys at her home workshop in Halifax, N.S. “Dressing a strong independent woman — that’s my jam right there.”Amie Cunningham's "Eye see you" bra designed to be worn during the Women's March on Washington. (Molly Quan) In this current climate where a self-proclaimed “pussy” grabber is headed to the Oval Office, Cunningham’s bra is part protest, part feminist salute. It shows a graphic set of black and white contrasting eyes — one on each cup — an effect that dares the viewer to ogle and evokes the cheeky catchphrase “my eyes are up here.”

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx