Fianc has some serious character flaws: Ellie

When I started a new job in April 2016, I met a man there. We don't work in the same department but on opposite sides of the same building. Last August we started dating, everything seemed OK. Then I discovered he'd been seeing another woman in the office. She sat on the other side of his cubicle. He said they were not in a "relationship" but they were just hanging out, which means they were being intimate. He broke it off with her last July. I think there was more to it because she was very upset and didn't come to work for a week. He told me he doesn't deal with her anymore and doesn't have anything to do with her. But she was very upset at him. She's approached me a couple of times to assure me that she didn't want anything to be awkward between us.

I told her it wouldn't be because what they had together happened before me. But I keep hearing office gossip because this woman is still feeling very hurt. She and my boyfriend even got into an argument at work.