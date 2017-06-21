Fidget spinner choking hazard highlighted in toy safety report

BOSTON—The wildly popular fidget spinners that seem to be in the hands of the half the children in the U.S. are also potentially dangerous, a consumer watchdog group warned Wednesday.The small plastic and metal spinners, already banned in many schools because they distract students, can fall apart, and the small pieces can create a choking hazard, Boston-based World Against Toys Causing Harm said in its summer safety report, released on the first day of summer.Children in Texas and Oregon have been taken to hospitals recently after choking on fidget spinner pieces, W.A.T.C.H. said. One required surgery. German customs officials last week destroyed 39 tons of the hand-held whirling gizmos over safety concerns.“Do not be lulled into a false sense of security that a toy is safe simply because it is popular,” organization President Joan Siff said.Read more:Article Continued BelowGerman airport customs confiscate 35 tons of fidget spinners, plan on crushing themHow the fidget spinner origin story spun out of controlThe group also warned about the fire dangers posed by lithium batteries in hoverboards; the potential for blunt force injuries from plastic weapons based on superhero movies; and impact injuries from non-motorized scooters.