Film geeks will adore Morocco

OUARZAZATE, MOROCCO-Like the handful of other homes within the mud-walled village of Ait Benhaddou, Mohamed Kachir’s living room has two things: a vertical loom for weaving the colourful Berber carpets famous throughout Morocco and a portrait of Russell Crowe.Kachir, 31, a part-time tour guide, was 15 when he first met the star, when Crowe and director Ridley Scott came to “the door of the desert” near Morocco’s High Atlas mountains in 1999 to films scenes for the Oscar-winning drama Gladiator.“Russell Crowe was good,” recalls Kachir before pouring mint tea for visitors. Photo albums hold pictures from the Gladiator set, along with stills from other films shot at Ait Benhaddou, including Babel, Kingdom of Heaven and from Kachir’s last job as an extra, TV’s Game of Thrones.Related story:5 things to do in MoroccoMorocco prides itself on its Mollywood nickname, earned over the past 50 years as its popularity as a filming location has grown.Article Continued BelowNo, the Humphrey Bogart-Ingrid Bergman classic Casablanca wasn’t filmed here. Warner Bros. California studios gets that credit, although there is a replica Rick’s Café about 430 kilometres away in Casablanca that is surprisingly good.But plenty of other films have been made all over the North African country. The heart of Mollywood is the town of Ouarzazate, about 30 kilometres from Ait Benhaddou.With its three film studios, more than 2,000 people living there are employed in the movie and TV industry, including 1,000 who work as extras, such as Kachir.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx