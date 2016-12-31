Finding the rare and elusive Happy New Year

New Year’s Eve can be a nightmare. You might get all dolled up only to have a taxi shower you with slush instead of stop to give you a lift. You might shiver uncontrollably waiting for a streetcar that never arrives. Due to surge pricing, an Uber might cost you a frozen arm and leg.All this might happen after a psychologically damaging lineup at the LCBO and shelling out for an expensive ticket to a lame bar. The unattached are keenly aware another potentially kissless midnight ticks ever closer. Couples feel the tension over high expectations. Then there’s scrambling for a babysitter, dodging a drunk person with an opinion, and wading through crowds of revellers who all seem to be revelling better than you. Smart people, you remind yourself for the zillionth time, stay home with takeout.But sometimes those who brace themselves for the cold, the snow and the spectre of doom might stumble upon that once in a lifetime occurrence: a meaningful New Year’s Eve. These are stories of year-ends that were memorable — but in a good way.Article Continued Below“We build it up in our heads and we want it to be magical and wonderful, and we get quite disappointed,” said Jen Berg, 35, who met her future BFF on New Year’s Eve, 2002. “Sometimes you get very lucky.”Happy New Year, baby

