First kisses, remembered

NEW YORK—A kiss is just a kiss, but as time goes by the first one can be everlasting.“I can tell you the exact date,” declared stylist and fashion designer Nicole Grays Owens of Atlanta. “It was Aug. 16, 1985, three days after my sweet 16th. He was my first true love and I his.”We all have a first-kiss story, from the playground, park or basement, most likely. But do we all know what happened to the people with whom we shared that delicate snip of time? Do we care?Writer Rachel Vail of Manhattan may not have been in capital L-love with the first boy she kissed, but they were a thing, elementary-school style.She was a fifth-grade Kim to his sixth-grade Hugo in their suburban New York school’s production of Bye Bye Birdie. There was supposed to be a kiss between the two in the play. This being elementary school, there was not.Article Continued BelowThen came curtain call opening night.“We met at centre stage. He had a bouquet of flowers and he leaned forward and kissed me in front of a packed auditorium, in front of our parents and teachers and everybody else,” Vail recalled. “It was a sweet, chaste kiss, but I wiped it right off my mouth. My dad filmed the whole thing.”Vail, 50, has worked a few memorable kisses into some of the more than 30 books she has written for young people. In real life, there was a big twist to her first.