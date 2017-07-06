Five stages of grief might not be for you and thats OK, psychologist says

Of all the wisdom about grief imbued by psychologist Patrick O’Malley, one bit in particular resonates with me.He and I are nearing the end of our almost hour-long conversation about his book, Getting Grief Right: Finding Your Story of Love in the Sorrow of Loss. We’ve talked about how the death three decades ago of Ryan, his infant son, has helped shape the way he helps clients with their grieving process.We’ve talked about the much-discussed five stages of grief and why way too much focus is put on them. We’ve talked about what he calls “grief shame,” which people feel when they wonder why they’re still grieving.It’s all fascinating and helpful. But questions he sprinkles throughout the book — questions, he says, which “deepen the story” of your own personal grief journey — especially intrigue me, this one in particular:“I know you miss them. What do you miss about you?”Article Continued Below“I think about a dear friend who died, who thought I was the funniest guy in town,” says O’Malley, a Fort Worth, Texas resident who co-wrote the book with journalist Tim Madigan. “Nobody since then has thought that. I miss him. I miss his laugh. I miss who I was with him. He was a great audience. Nobody else got it.”That’s what we miss, isn’t it? The connection, the conversation, the completion of ourselves.Whether you’re mourning that — and the person who provided it — six weeks or six years or six decades later, you know what? That’s normal. Because no matter what others around you may say or feel, no matter how many times you read about those five stages of grief, the way you grieve is the right way.