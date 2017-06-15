Florida fishing trip lets guests catch their dinner

DUCK KEY, FLA.-I caught my dinner and lost my breakfast.As it turned out, not a bad trade at all.Along with four other enthusiastic —but hardly expert — female anglers, I also gained a jolt of self-confidence on the roiling Atlantic Ocean, woozily standing my ground on the pitching deck of the 15-metre fishing charter Tailwalker. The half-day, deep-sea fishing expedition set out early from Hawks Cay Resort’s marina at Duck Key, about halfway down the string of coral islands trailing 250 kilometres south along U.S. Route 1 from Miami to Key West, Fla. This kind of fishing is a long way from my earliest attempts; perched on an upturned bucket on a dock near my Nana’s house on the St. Clair River, the hook on my hardware-store rod baited by my patient dad.Article Continued BelowThe diminutive vermillion snapper I caught on this trip weighed about 500 grams, the opening act for my fellow fishers Angie Orth and Kelsey Marcus. They later muscled 25-kilogram Amberjacks up from the 75-metre depths, to hoots of praise from captain, crew and the less lucky.The basset hound-sized fish were out of season, so it was back into the ocean with them as soon as the women had triumphantly posed with their catches.Helping to lead by example was expert fisher and Hawks Cay Resort executive chef William Ryan.