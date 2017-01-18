Food stands out in Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA.-When most people think of Orlando they think of Epcot, Universal Studios and Walt Disney World — but the central Florida city also has some of the best food in the state. On the outskirts of downtown, in a small building surrounded by string lights, Pig Floyd’s is a somewhat hidden gem. The fusion restaurant brings together barbecue smokehouse with flavours from around the world. “I wanted to create something that couldn’t be reproduced but could be served in any region in the U.S.,” says owner Thomas Ward. “I wanted to develop an international barbecue flair.”Ward got into the restaurant business after moving to Florida from Puerto Rico to open a food truck. “I became known as the man with the Luther burger. It was a bacon cheeseburger between two Krispy Kreme donuts.”Related story:5 affordable things to do in OrlandoArticle Continued BelowWard changed plans shortly after and decided to open a smokehouse restaurant. “I went on YouTube and just learned how to smoke meat one day,” he says.With up to 700 customers each day, Ward’s restaurant was almost an instant success, which started to make a profit within the first two months of opening. The most popular dishes at Pig Floyd’s are the buttered chicken tacos and the three-pound mid-western ribs that are smoked for six hours and served on a pig-shaped wooden board.