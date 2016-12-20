For little kids, give gifts that foster a big imagination

Blast offThe Playmobil City Action Space Rocket with Launch Site is an imagination station for the budding astronaut. It includes two figures and 115 pieces — including working lights and sounds. Recommended for children aged 4 and up, it retails for $79.99 and up on www.thebay.com and at Mastermind Toys locations. Remember to buy to AA batteries as well; they’re not included.Learning buddyElmo has been a Christmas favourite for littles for years in all his various forms. This one doesn’t tickle. Sesame Street’s Love2Learn Elmo does just what his name suggests — he helps children between the ages of 18 months and 4 years sing songs and learn through various activities. He can even learn to say your child’s name and interact with them on an app. Available at amazon.ca (though not eligible for same-day delivery) for $79.99 and at Toys R US stores.Article Continued BelowGet buildingTegu’s 42-piece Magnetic Wooden Block Set is a novel twist on an old favourite: The blocks stick together, which will delight your littles. The set even has magnetic wheels to get their creations rolling. It’s made from sustainably sourced hardwood, so those ethically-conscious parents can rest easy. Recommended for children aged three and up. This set costs $131.99 and up is available through amazon.ca (which has same-day delivery) and Mastermind Toys.Djeco Colourful Tent

