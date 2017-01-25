Former model, whose battle with rare digestive disorder went viral, dies at 34

Lisa Brown’s fight for survival lasted six long years.During that time, people often assumed that the rail-thin woman from Brookfield, Wisconsin, suffered from a severe eating disorder.“People would say I should eat a burger, and they’d ask me why I was starving myself,” Brown told People magazine. “It was very hard to hear, but I knew the truth.”The truth was that the one-time model was being slowly starved to death by superior mesenteric artery syndrome (SMAS), a rare digestive system disorder in which a portion of the small intestine is compressed, obstructing food from passing through, according to the National Institutes of Health.On Saturday — after numerous therapies, surgeries and visits to specialists across the country — Brown, whose inspiring struggle for survival went viral in 2015, died at her home in Wisconsin.Article Continued BelowThe 34-year-old, who stood five-foot-ten and weighed 140 pounds when healthy, told People magazine that she had dropped to 77 pounds several days before she died. Family members said she was surrounded by loved ones at the time of her death.“It’s my time to go,” she told the publication. “I’m done fighting.”Her husband, Patrick Brown, writing on a GoFundMe Page that he started to help his wife pay her medical bills, said Lisa devoted her final years to helping raise awareness about SMAS. He referred to her as “the most amazing woman I have ever met.”

