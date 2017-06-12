Friends with benefits offer off-putting: Ellie

Three weeks ago I finally “man-ed up” and told my friend of two years that I liked her.She had a shocked expression, in a good way, and speechless. I gave her compliments and made her blush a little.However, she had a breakup earlier this year and isn’t looking to start a new relationship any time soon.I asked her how she felt about what I said, and she said she doesn’t really know, but “we’ll see over time.”Here’s where I messed up: I didn’t specify HOW I like her and didn’t ask, “How do you feel about me?”Article Continued BelowI subconsciously withheld the truth.I only want to have sex with her, but I couldn’t put that into words. Now, she still hasn’t told me how she feels.I’ve texted her to meet, but she keeps dodging me and makes excuses. Any time our group of friends wants to hang out, she finds an excuse, especially if I’m in attendance.