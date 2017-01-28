Gardeners work carries value

Not all gardeners are created equal. My late father would have called me a “plantsman.” My interest in gardening springs from a keen interest in plants and how we use them.I think this is the result of being raised in the retail gardening trade. I recall a sign that had been featured at our family stores that read, “Weall and Cullen Nurseries. Where the Evergreen is KING!” illustrated with a cartoonish spruce with a crown on its head. Dad had a sense of humour. I find it interesting that the very place where that sign once hung at his Woodbridge store is now occupied by a bank. The currency of one business (evergreens) replaced by the currency of another (cash). True value: In Washington, D.C., on a cold winter morning at a subway station, a man played a violin. Six pieces of classical music in 45 minutes. Just over 1,000 people walked by, most of them on their way to work. About four minutes into his performance the first dollar was dropped into his violin case. Ten minutes later, a small boy tugged at his mother’s sleeve, encouraging her to slow down and take in the music. The mother hurried him along on their way. This happened a few times during the performance: children trying to slow down their adult, and listen. Article Continued BelowDuring the performance, six people stopped to listen for a short while and, in total, the violinist collected $32. When he packed up, no one noticed he had stopped playing. No one applauded. Two nights earlier the same musician, Joshua Bell, had played to a sold-out crowd in Boston, where the average seat sold for more than $100. He played on a violin valued at more than $3.5 million. Bell is acclaimed as one of the most talented classical musicians of our time. The Washington Post had created this social experiment about perception, taste and people’s priorities: in a commonplace environment, at an inappropriate hour, do we perceive beauty?