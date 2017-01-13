George the dog is a gentle giant who hangs ten: Pet Psyche

Most adoring pet owners would do anything for their cherished companions, but could they speak for their furry or feathered or finned friends and tell us what they are thinking? To find out, we’re putting pet owners to the test with the personality questionnaire made famous by French novelist Marcel Proust.Meet Colin Campbell and George.“Surf’s up” are quite possibly George’s two favourite words in the English language. The 64 kg (140 lbs.) Landseer Newfoundland’s idea of a perfect day is riding the waves with Campbell in tow — whether off the shores of Nova Scotia or California’s Huntington Beach. Closer to home, George is equally happy spending time in the Beaches neighbourhood regardless of the weather. Clearly his happy place, “George’s tail never stops wagging at the beach unless he’s asleep,” says Campbell. George is also somewhat of a celebrity since the release of Campbell’s touching memoir, Free Days with George (May 2015). During their 26-city tour last summer to promote the New York Times bestseller, the pair travelled in style in a decked-out custom tour bus (previously occupied by rock band Pearl Jam) wrapped with a 40-foot mural of George on the side — in other words, life size.Article Continued BelowWhich living person does George most admire?The closest person to him holding a cookie. What does George consider the most overrated virtue?

