Georgian Bay cottage of Teenage Head founding member

They dreamed of living on Georgian Bay in a house they built themselves with a million-dollar view and beach for a backyard.Nine years later, Steve Mahon — bassist and founding member of rock band Teenage Head — and wife Debbie walk in their front door, look down the length of the house to sand and sparkling water, and know they’ve arrived.“We’re really, really happy with the way it turned out,” Steve says of their two-storey beach house on Cobblestone Rd., less than half hour north of Wasaga Beach.From his basement recording studio to the red-pine plank flooring, gold-flaked granite counter tops and durable steel roof, they’ve got everything they wanted.But for Steve, their beachside home is far from home turf. Now 60, Steve is the manager of the Hamilton-based rock band, formed in 1975 when he was in high school.Article Continued BelowPopular in the ’80s, Canada’s greatest punk band — as they’re known — lost its lead singer Frank Kerr to cancer in 2008. But the group is going full-tilt again with a new singer, a series of gigs this summer and soon-to-be-released album of greatest hits. So the Mahons are selling their dream home where they got married in 2010, Debbie is handing over her restaurant in Coldwater to her son, and they’re moving to the Hamilton area, three hours away.It won’t be an easy departure from the east shore of Nottawasaga Bay, which Steve calls “home to world-class sandy beaches, sunsets and crystal-clear water.”