Get wise to these common tourist scams before leaving home

Being a stranger in a strange place comes with risks, so it’s wise to be defensive and prepared.Arriving at a new and unfamiliar destination, we’ve all had that feeling of wearing a sign on our back that shouts, “I’m not from here!”How we’re dressed, our luggage, our speech and even our mannerisms can be obvious clues. As can consulting our smartphones, stopping to take pictures or asking strangers for directions.And scam artists are quick to spot visitors as potential marks.The Canadian government offers two downloadable booklets on how to prepare when venturing abroad.Article Continued BelowBon Voyage, But . . . Essential Information for Canadian Travellers has advice on differences in security, laws, culture and climate, avoiding risky situations, what to do and how to get consular help from Global Affairs Canada when things go wrong.And because women face greater challenges when travelling alone, Her own way — a woman’s safe-travel guide offers information on the dangers of petty and violent crime, culture shock, poor sanitation and the risks of cyber-dating. Both of these free resources stress the importance of knowing the risks, planning ahead, travelling light, crime-proofing, having a safe haven, getting help and staying connected.