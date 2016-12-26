Get your fill of family history this Christmas

Spend some holiday time recording your relatives’ family histories, especially as festivities bring generations together.That’s the advice of Beryl Pielli, who years ago taped interviews with her mother, Alice Pruett Bell, about life in the farming town of Wilbur, Wash.“It’s so important to gather information from elders and record it,” said Pielli, 73. “I met with my mother in Wilbur and recorded stories that all seven of us siblings grew up hearing. She had a sense of humour and was a great storyteller.“I was so afraid I wouldn’t get it written down before she died and I could never remember all the stories she told.”Later transcribed into a written form, Bell’s stories led to gifts across generations more than once. Pielli and her husband, Leonard, worked with family to compile the oral history into a spiral-bound book given as an 85th birthday present to Bell, who teared up upon receiving it.Article Continued BelowYears later, Pielli again teamed up with family and computer-savvy friends on an expanded manuscript with even more family photos to create a book she had printed locally. Bell Family Memories went to multiple relatives at a July 2012 family reunion. Pielli also gave one copy to a historical society.While a manuscript is one way to preserve family histories, smartphones and technology offer some fast-tracked ways to capture memories that fit around busy lives, said Liberty Lake resident Stacy Julian, 51, who also gathers relatives’ stories to forge connections.Julian, a mother of five, worked in the scrapbooking industry for 25-plus years and was founding editor of Simple Scrapbooks magazine. Today, she teaches about ancestry storytelling methods, including at the annual RootsTech convention on the convergence of technology and family history.

