Girlfriend refuses to see boyfriend unless he wears lingerie: Ellie

I’m a guy whose girlfriend wants me to wear ladies’ panties! It started one weekend when we went away and she removed my underwear from my suitcase.When I realized this, she quickly suggested that I wear a pair of hers. Since then, she said that in order to continue to see her, I have to wear both panties and stockings when we go out, and on weekends she wants to dress me completely.If I spend the night, I must wear a pink nightgown and panty set that she makes me buy on one of our lingerie shopping trips. Article Continued BelowShe’s withheld sex from me if I refused to play along. She’s also taken photos of me and is now threatening to show them if I don’t participate in additional dressing sessions. I don’t mind some dressing, but it seems to be consuming our relationship.