Giving companion money can be complicated: Ellie

I’m a divorced fellow with older married children.I meet a lot of divorced women with children at home. Not all of them get child support from their exes. Most would like some adult company when they’re not busy with their children, but they don’t want me involved with their children.Also, most are not looking to get married. Yet many have cash flow issues. Is there a fair amount for me to offer in such a situation? I want to do the right thing and be responsible for it. Article Continued BelowThere’s no one-fits-all answer.It’s up to you to know what you can afford.If there’s no likely future between you two, this is an exchange of being company for each other, with no other strings attached.