Glam tramping route in New Zealand covers heaven on earth

ABEL TASMAN NATIONAL PARK, N.Z.-“Don’t worry — it’s safe,” our guide says. “Just don’t look down.”I gingerly step onto the swing bridge, leer at the steep drop below, and shuffle across the wooden planks. Despite my hatred of heights, I can’t help but marvel at the sublime scenery — a lush gorge swirling with emerald waters and cloaked in a canopy of greenery. This is the Abel Tasman Coast Track, a 60-kilometre trail in Abel Tasman National Park, that many consider to be New Zealand’s most beautiful walk. Seated at the northern tip of the South Island, locals describe this national park as “blessed” for its mild coastal climate, pristine beaches and abundant marine and wildlife. “Abel Tasman? Oh lord, you’re in for a treat,” a New Zealander tells me days before I arrive at the park. “It’s heaven on earth.”It’s why I’ve flown 14,000 kilometres to traverse this magical protected park with Wilsons Abel Tasman, an esteemed company that’s led “glam tramps” in the park for more than 30 years. Article Continued BelowOver several days, we’re hiking and kayaking this coastal trail, linked by rainforest, coves of desolate beach, and the crystal-clear waters of Tasman Bay. Abel Tasman’s “scenery porn” attracts hikers from around the world, and despite the remote and rustic setting, we’re trekking in style.For one, there’s no schlepping of stuff. Wilsons arranges for baggage to be transported to the luxury lodges nestled along the route, where a hot shower, plush bed and hearty meal (with wine) awaits weary trampers.A ferry shuttles us to the top of the park, where our merry band of trampers starts with a brisk rainforest walk. Our guide, Sam Ryder, tell us about nikau palms, matai, and rata trees, as well as demonstrates how to forage for edible wild and medicinal plants. Grabbing a silver fern, he flips the green leaf over.