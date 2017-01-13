Glampers do Coachella festival in comfort

NEAR PALM SPRINGS, CALIF. — It’s 10:30 a.m. in the Indio desert outside Palm Springs and a shirtless 30-something man walks through rows of pristine white tents with his chest, face and hair covered in glitter. He holds a plate stacked high with freshly made rosemary-infused sausage, a flaky croissant, fresh strawberries and a slice of frittata. He waves to another group of campers who lounge in bikinis, craft-brew beers in hand, in an inflatable pool set up in front of their air-conditioned tent. No, this isn’t adult summer camp or a hipster commune — it’s the Safari tent “glamping” compound at the 2016 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Related story:5 things to do at Coachella that have nothing to do with musicIt’s no surprise the Californian festival doesn’t have just any old campground. After all, this is the six-day music festival where packs of jean short-clad Victoria’s Secret models flounce alongside dancing professional athletes and pop superstars.Article Continued BelowInstead it hosts its Safari tent “glamping” (otherwise known as glamorous camping) experience, where guests can receive unparalleled festival access and an authentic Coachella experience, without having to sacrifice necessities like, you know, massages, catered breakfasts, queen-sized beds and air conditioning. Just beyond the inflatable pool, Mindy Green is decked out in a hot pink fringed bikini as she plays a game of horseshoes on the pristine green lawn of the campground with her shirtless Adonis-looking boyfriend Josh Foster. For Green, a thirtysomething beer company marketing director from Chicago, she insisted on glamping after attending the festival last year, staying off-site and struggling to get home at night. “One night, I walked two or three miles (4 or 5 kilometres) in the dark. I got into a stranger’s car, because I was literally at my wits’ end. I could not get home for the life of me,” Green says, and laments over the hours-long Uber wait times.

