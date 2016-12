Glitter gone wild

1. Topshop sequined animal-printed dress, $120. Available at Topshop at Hudson’s Bay, thebay.com 2. Absolut evening bag, $70. Available at aldoshoes.com 3. Cropped cami, $44.90. Available at express.com 4. Sequin front long sleeve bodysuit, $79.90. Available at express.com 5. Free People mirror chain mail choker, $49.78. Available at FreePeople.comArticle Continued Below6. Marc Jacobs Kim sequined leather Chelsea boots, $450. Available at Net-a-porter.com7. V-neck sequined dress $69.99. Available at hm.com8. Sequined wrap skirt $49.99. Available at hm.com

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx