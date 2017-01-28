Gotstyle now offers made-to-measure suits for women with curves

One Toronto shop is on a mission to stop women’s bodies from being compared to fruit. Melissa Austria, the owner of GotStyle, saw a gap in the market: made-to-measure suiting for women whose curves do not fit neatly into off-the-rack seams and darts. GotStyle began life as a fashion-forward men’s boutique on lower Bathurst St., a hip empire since expanded to include a second shop at the Distillery also with women’s offerings. But up until now, the custom stuff had been guy-only.“We had so many requests for women’s made-to-measure that we decided we had to do something,” she says. “Men, are more straightforward to fit, as the suit pattern sizes go pretty predictably up and down the grading from a standard fit model,” says Austria.“Women, of course, have curves to dress around. And we don’t want to be labelled an apple or a pear because of that. Or compared to the ‘ideal’ classic hourglass. Or the modern myth of ‘size zero,’ perpetuated by designer sizing.”Article Continued BelowAt the lower Bathurst St. flagship of the 11-year-old local business, made-to-measure manager Konstantine Malishevski has a chic little alcove, bathed in sunlight, to measure both men and women for his custom suiting.After 28 years in the business, the Ukrainian-born and-trained fourth-generation master tailor turned his attention to the challenge Austria threw down, and puzzled out how to solve the problem of fitting women’s suits for curves. He developed a system of 30 measurements and created patterns for nine women’s body types that correspond to celebrity inspirations instead of fruit or geometric figures. “Women have busts, curves and butts,” Malishevski says, “which cannot be catered to by simply altering a menswear pattern.” His inspirations “role models” range from Sophie Gregoire Trudeau to Céline Dion to Adele, Ellen Page to Serena Williams: the nine shapes are paired with celebrity icons admired for their individuality and diversity of style.