I’ve known this married woman for three months. She told me she’s not happy with her husband and that he has a mistress, which she can’t do anything about. Every week we went out and had fun. She said she feels comfortable with me.After one month, we had sex in my house. Later, she said she isn’t used to it yet. So sex was put on hold.The second month she started to text less and seemed to pull away. Article Continued BelowShe says she needs to be with her kids for awhile, but that I’m still her boyfriend. Recently, after a dinner together with her 3-year-old daughter, we still had a goodbye kiss.She’s been giving me a lot of mixed feelings.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx