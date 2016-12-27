Gratuities may be changing in the hospitality industry

Restaurant owners are grappling with the thorny and complex issue of balancing the huge discrepancy in income between servers and kitchen staff created by the current practice of tipping.Front-of-house staff generally receive a gratuity of between 15 per cent and 22 per cent while cooks who make the food may labour for minimum wage.“The truth is labour costs are going up, minimum wages are going up, restaurant margins are going down, and so in order to close that gap and keep people working in the kitchen, restaurants are going to start taking control of that tipping revenue as a way of just making sure they can continue to meet labour costs,” says Mike von Massow, a professor in the department of food, agriculture and resource economics at the University of Guelph.The issue of tipping differs depending on the industry sector — fine dining, casual or quick service.“And even within the certain sectors — we’ve done some surveys and whether to move to a non-tipping model or not — our industry is split almost evenly on the issue,” says Mark von Schellwitz, vice-president for Western Canada for Restaurants Canada, who is based in Vancouver.Article Continued Below“There’s certainly no consensus on which way to go.”Proposed models include a hospitality charge, profit sharing or a hybrid plan in which there’s a moderate increase in pricing along with a small service charge.“I’m very much in favour of cooks and waiters and all restaurant employees making a living wage, which many of them don’t at this time,” says Anthony Bourdain, host of Parts Unknown which airs on CNN.

